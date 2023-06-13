Update 6/13: Free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to visit Patriots on Wednesday and Thursday, per report

Free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will start his free agency visit with the New England Patriots one day earlier as initially reported. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the 31-year-old will arrive Wednesday and stay through Thursday.

Original story 6/13: Free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to visit Patriots on Thursday, per report

Veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has started his free agency tour, beginning with the Tennessee Titans the last two days. Despite the visit reportedly going well, Hopkins left town without a contract.

The 31-year-old, of course, will visit the New England Patriots later this week. The get-together is scheduled for Thursday, according to a report by theScore’s Jordan Schultz.

There was a chance that get-together would have been canceled, had the Titans outright signed Hopkins to a deal.

“We talked to him, we’re working through it,” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said about the matter on Monday.

He would not offer any additional details, however, and spoke in rather vague terms about the matter.

“I’m not really a travel agent here,” he said. “I’m not going to say it’s going to happen here, or not going to happen or whatever. There’s a lot of other stuff going on that I’m not directly involved in, and so I’m not going to say anything and then you turn around and say I misled you in some way because that’s not what I’m going to do.”

Following some unsuccessful trade attempts, Hopkins was released by the Arizona Cardinals last month. The five-time Pro Bowler is therefore now free to sign with any team, and the Patriots have been linked to him for quite some time.