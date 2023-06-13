Bill Belichick stays mum about Lawrence Guy’s absence from mandatory minicamp

The New England Patriots are in Day 2 of their three-day mandatory minicamp, and several players have not been spotted yet. Among those is defensive tackle Lawrence Guy, who did not report in an apparent contract dispute.

On Tuesday, ahead of the second practice of the week, head coach Bill Belichick was asked about the matter. Unsurprisingly, the information that he gave was rather limited.

“You’d have to talk to him about that,” Belichick said. “Whatever the issue is, you can talk to him about that. I’m not going to talk about contracts, personal situations, injuries.”

The Patriots’ longest-tenured defender and a one-time team captain in 2020, Guy is apparently looking to adjust his deal. He is playing on $2 million base salary this season that also includes a $250,000 signing bonus and up to $1.5 million in additional roster bonuses. He can also earn $3.5 million in incentives.

Guy was one of nine players not spotted during the first day of minicamp on Monday. Two of those nine players — running back James Robinson and cornerback Tae Hayes — have since been released.