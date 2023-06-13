Ex-Patriots running back James Robinson clears waivers

Three months removed from unrestricted free agency, James Robinson has entered it again.

The recent New England Patriots running back cleared waivers on Tuesday, according to the NFL transaction wire.

Robinson, 24, had signed a two-year, $4 million contract with the organization in March after not being tendered by the New York Jets as a restricted free agent. The agreement with the Illinois State product featured no signing bonus, an injury waiver and $150,000 in guarantees to go with up to $4 million in incentives.

Entering the league with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020, Robinson earned All-Rookie honors from the Pro Football Writers of America and became the fourth undrafted player to reach the 1,000-yard mark on the ground as a rookie. He sustained a torn Achilles late in 2021 before being traded into the AFC East last October in exchange for a conditional sixth-round draft pick.

Robinson’s career has spanned 2,262 rushing yards through 514 carries and 617 receiving yards through 91 catches. Across 39 games, including 32 starts, he has scored 23 touchdowns from scrimmage.

Along with Robinson, cornerback Tae Hayes went through waivers unclaimed after being among New England’s roster moves to begin minicamp, which ends on Wednesday.