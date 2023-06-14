Report: ‘No animosity at all’ between Bill O’Brien and DeAndre Hopkins

Free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is set to visit the New England Patriots on Wednesday and Thursday. One of the biggest questions surrounding his trip to Foxborough is his relationship with Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien.

However, it appears the two men have put any friction that may or may not have existed behind them. According to a report by ESPN’s Dianna Russini, “there’s no animosity at all” between Hopkins and O’Brien.

There has been speculation that the two men were not on the best terms since O’Brien, the then-head coach of the Houston Texans, decided to trade Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals in March 2020. The wideout later claimed that he had “no relationship” during his six years working with O’Brien.

Hopkins went on to spend three years in Arizona, but was released earlier this offseason in a cap-saving move. He has since taken one free agency visit with the Tennessee Titans, and is now on his way to the Patriots — the same team that hired O’Brien as its new offensive coordinator earlier this offseason.