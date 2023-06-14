New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick canceled the team’s final mandatory minicamp practice on Wednesday, and instead gave his players some time to bond. They used it to go paint-balling, as shown by a photo shared on social media by cornerback Jack Jones.

Jones is one of eight players on that particular photo. Joining him are wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, linebacker Mack Wilson, cornerback Rodney Randle, linebacker Josh Uche, punter Corliss Waitman, safety Marte Mapu, and running back J.J. Taylor.