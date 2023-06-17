Ever since signing with the New England Patriots in 2021, Matthew Judon has actively attempted to recruit other players to join him on the team. His latest target is free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, which seemingly makes a recent tweet of his so curious.

The message simply read “GM of the year?” with no further explanation.

GM of the year? — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) June 17, 2023

Could Judon have indeed succeeded in helping bring Hopkins aboard? We do know that the 31-year-old took a visit with the Patriots earlier this week, so there’s that. However, the belief is that he will take his time to make a decision.

In light of that, it is therefore entirely possible that Judon’s tweet is either meant to simply mess with people or about something else entirely. Considering the hype surrounding the Hopkins visit, though, it surely will be dissected and overanalyzed. What we do know that it is certain to trigger some reaction among Patriots fans and media alike.

As for Hopkins potentially joining the team after his visit, every option still appears to be on the table as of right now.