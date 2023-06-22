Patriots announce official dates for first week of training camp

The New England Patriots will be back on the football field in a little over a month.

The team announced Thursday that the first day of training camp will take place on Wednesday, July 26. Veteran players will report to camp the day prior.

Beyond Wednesday’s session, the Patriots will hold practices on Thursday, July 27 and Friday, July 28. A fourth practice will additionally be held that week on either Saturday, July 29 or Sunday, July 30.

While all practice times are TBD, they will all be open to the media and public — all taking place on the back practice fields at Gillette Stadium.

Beyond those four practices, New England already has dates set for a pair of joint practices leading up to its preseason games with the Green Bay Packers (Aug. 16 and 17) and Tennessee Titans (Aug. 22 and 23).

Additional practices will typically be scheduled during camp as well.