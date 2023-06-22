"I'm 1000% behind Mac Jones and without a doubt that offense will be much improved" @KirkHerbstreit #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/dIpmft6Xko

Veteran analyst and sportscaster Kirk Herbstreit appeared on the Pat McAfee Show on Thursday and he expressed his belief in New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.

“I’m 1000 percent behind Mac Jones,” he said. “I’m telling you right now that Mac Jones is going to be a Pro Bowl-caliber quarterback in the very near future, whether it’s this year, or the next coming year, couple years. He’s that good. ...

“You get Billy O’Brien, who is as good an offensive mind as there is, to come in there and work with Mac Jones. I’m telling you right now, you’re going to see a drastic change in what he’s doing as a quarterback and what the Patriots are going to be able to do on that side of the football.”

The Patriots went 8-9 in 2022, Jones’ second year at the helm. He failed to build on an impressive rookie season in an offense led by inexperienced assistant coaches Matt Patricia and Joe Judge.