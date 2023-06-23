The Buffalo Bills have made an investment in the stability of their franchise. As the club announced on Friday, the contracts of head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane have been extended through the 2027 season.

McDermott and Beane both joined the Bills in 2017 and have since turned the team from perennial bottom-feeders into legitimate contenders. While Buffalo has yet to advance past the championship round — a feat accomplished once, in 2020 — the pair have managed to break a 17-year playoff drought and win three straight division titles.

The Bills are 62-36 in the regular season with McDermott and Beane at the helm, and 4-5 in the playoffs. They have made it into the postseason tournament in five of the last six seasons.

Additionally, Buffalo has managed to turn its fortunes versus its long-time bully, the New England Patriots, around. While they are 6-7 overall against their AFC East rivals since 2017, they have won four straight and six out of the last seven meetings.