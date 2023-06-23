Former New England Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich is leaving ESPN. According to a report by Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports (h/t Dov Kleiman), the 39-year-old will not receive a new contract after his current deal expires this summer.

Ninkovich joined ESPN in 2019 and has been a featured analysis on shows such as SportsCenter, NFL Live, or Get Up. Nonetheless, he will now leave the network as part of a sweeping restructuring process.

Before moving into media, Ninkovich had an 11-year career in the NFL. A fifth-round draft pick in 2006, he started his career in New Orleans and Miami before joining the Patriots in 2009. Over the next eight years, he appeared in a combined 140 regular season and playoff games for the organization and won a pair of Super Bowl rings along the way.

Ninkovich announced his retirement in July 2017. Two years later, he started his gig at ESPN — one that will come to an end soon.