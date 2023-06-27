The New England Patriots’ offseason workout program is in the books, and it was a good one for third-round rookie Marte Mapu. Despite coming off injury and donning a red non-contact jersey in practice, the Sacramento State was quite active during the five sessions open to the media — so much so that ESPN’s Mike Reiss made him his pick for the team’s surprise offseason standout.

New England Patriots LB/S Marte Mapu It wasn’t even certain the third-round pick from Sacramento State would be on the field as he recovers from a torn right pectoral muscle sustained in February. But Mapu practiced in a red noncontact jersey and played everywhere from linebacker to safety, and on one day intercepted backup quarterback Bailey Zappe and broke up multiple other passes. His versatility and instincts have been recognized by teammates. “He runs like a free safety, but he stands like a linebacker or an edge player. He can play on all three levels,” outside linebacker Matthew Judon said. — Mike Reiss

Mapu was used in a versatile role as an off-ball linebacker/safety hybrid during those open practices, and it appears the team has big plans for him. How he will be used once the pads come on and he is cleared to initiate contact remains to be seen, but the promise he showed was noteworthy.