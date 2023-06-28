New England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger is one of the best slot defenders in the NFL right now, at least according to Doug Farrar of Touchdown Wire. Listing his 11 best slots in the league, the fourth-year man checks in at No. 9:

If you’re going to play for Bill Belichick, especially on defense, you’d best be versatile — both positionally overall, and to adapt to Belichick’s ever-changing concepts. Belichick has been an advocate of the big nickel thing for a long time now, and he had quite the group in 2022 with Devin McCourty, Adrian Phillips, Jabrill Peppers, and Dugger as his primary safeties in name. Dugger, the 2020 second-round pick out of Lenoir-Rhyne, has been mostly a box/slot player through his NFL career, with some flexibility to move to free safety and outside cornerback. From the slot last season, he allowed 11 catches on 17 targets for 91 yards, 35 yards after the catch, two touchdowns, one interception, three pass breakups, and an opponent passer rating of 93.0.

Dugger is entering the final year of his rookie contract with the Patriots. He again projects as a starter and key member in a secondary that lost long-time captain Devin McCourty to retirement earlier this offseason.