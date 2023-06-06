Patriots announce schedule for second open day of OTAs on Tuesday

The New England Patriots will be back at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday for their sixth day of organized team activities, and second day open to the media. As part of the action, the club will be on the practice fields for roughly two hours and also make a select few people available for post-practice interviews.

Early on Tuesday morning, the Patriots announced the schedule for the day:

11:00 a.m. ET: Bill Belichick press conference

11:30 a.m. ET: Practice

1:30 p.m. ET: Player media availability

After losing two days of OTAs due to a rule violation, the Patriots will hold eight total sessions as part of their offseason workout program. Those remaining on the calendar will all take place this week: the one today will be followed by an off-day and two more organized team activities on Thursday and Friday.

One of those two sessions will be open to the media as well, even though the club has yet to announce which one. The Patriots will also hold their three-day mandatory minicamp in front of the media on June 12-14.