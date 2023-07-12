Despite winning a record-tying six Super Bowls, the New England Patriots have also made quite a few questionable decisions over the course of their six-decade history. Among those was passing on Ole Miss quarterback Archie Manning in the 1971 NFL Draft.

In fact, according to Yahoo Sports’ Frank Schwab, this makes Manning the organization’s “one that got away.”

New England Patriots: Passing on Archie Manning for Jim Plunkett, then trading Plunkett The Patriots had a big choice at the top of the 1971 NFL Draft. They took Stanford’s Heisman Trophy-winning QB Jim Plunkett over Ole Miss legend Archie Manning. Plunkett was solid for his first four seasons, but a shoulder injury in Year 5 opened the door for rookie Steve Grogan. The Patriots decided to trade Plunkett to the 49ers, and he would eventually win two Super Bowls with the Raiders. Manning never became an NFL superstar but that’s mostly blamed on a terrible situation in New Orleans, and his fortunes might have been better in New England.

Manning is certainly an intriguing thought experiment. Of course, one could also wonder what would have happened had the team not lost players such as Curtis Martin or even Tom Brady over the course of their Hall of Fame careers.