Patriots linebacker Mack Wilson returning to high school jersey number in 2023

Mack Wilson Sr. will report to New England Patriots training camp with a new jersey number.

But the new one is also a familiar one for the veteran linebacker, who shared Friday on Twitter that he has switched from No. 30 to No. 3.

Wilson, 25, previously wore the single digit at George Washington Carver High School in Montgomery, Ala. The five-star recruit totaled 115 tackles, five sacks, four forced fumbles and an interception as a senior before heading to the University of Alabama.

In No. 30 with the Crimson Tide, Wilson then moved on to No. 51 upon landing in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL draft with the Cleveland Browns.

The 2022 trade acquisition re-signed with New England in March after finishing last season with 36 tackles, 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble through 17 games. His 284 snaps on special teams ranked fifth on the roster.

The Patriots announced new numbers for veterans in May, and safety Jabrill Peppers was among those to switch. The Michigan Wolverines product’s move to No. 5 left No. 3 in the hands of running back James Robinson, who was later waived at the start of mandatory minicamp.

The opening practice of training camp behind Gillette Stadium is set for July 26.