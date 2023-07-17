After missing out on star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, the New England Patriots are seen as a possible landing spot for another big-name free agent. The team is currently listed as the betting favorite to sign former Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

After six productive seasons in Minnesota, Cook was let go by the Vikings in early June. He has been on the open market ever since, with the Patriots not showing any concrete interest in his services; as opposed to Hopkins, he was not brought in on a free agent visit since.

Obviously, there is time to change things — and the bookmakers believe that New England will indeed go after the 27-year-old who is coming off four straight 1,000-yard seasons.