Dan Snyder’s tumultuous-at-best tenure as Washington Commanders owner is almost over; the NFL owners voted unanimously in favor of him selling the franchise to the an investment group led by Josh Harris on Thursday. On his way out, Snyder received some dubious parting gifts.

On the one hand, the NFL handed him a $60 million fine — the largest in league history — after an investigation found him guilty of workplace misconduct and improper business dealings. On the other hand, he was the butt of several jokes by fans, media members and players alike.

Among the latter group was former New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty, who took a jab at Snyder’s credentials as an owner on social media:

Probably won’t make the HOF huh? https://t.co/COGn2ikbXy — Devin McCourty (@devinmccourty) July 20, 2023

The chances of Snyder ending up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame are non-existent, not just due to the scandals he was involved in during his 24 seasons but also due to the fact that his team had more names (3) than playoff wins (2) along the way.