Rodney Harrison was a tone-setter during his tenure with the New England Patriots, and it apparently did not take him long to make his presence felt. Arriving in 2003 after his release from the then-San Diego Chargers, Harrison quickly developed into a physical, no-nonsense presence in the team’s secondary.

One of his very first practices in a Patriots uniform already was proof of that. Just ask former teammate and current Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel.

“It was one of those early full-padded practices, and Kevin Faulk ran an angle route or something,” Vrabel recently told the Bussin’ With the Boys podcast. “Rodney hit the s--t out of him. He hit him. It wasn’t like a thud. It was like, he hit him. He fell. Rodney didn’t go low, or Rodney leave his feet, or hit him in the head, or anything. Everybody’s like, ‘Wooo,’ the fans and all.

“Steve Neal, former wrestler, was the left guard, he runs out and he’s telling Rodney, ‘You can’t hit him like this.’ Rodney’s like, ‘Shut the f--k up. I hit him wherever I want.’ O-line coach comes out, Dante comes out, and he’s like, ‘Man, you can’t hit him like that.’ He goes, ‘Shut up, I’ll beat your ass too, old man.’ Me and Bruschi looked at each other like, ‘Holy s--t, we got one.’”

Harrison went on to spend six seasons with the Patriots, leaving in 2008 — the same offseason Vrabel departed as well. Together, the two helped the team win two Super Bowls.