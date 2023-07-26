Calais Campbell will probably not join the Mac Jones fan club any time soon. Speaking to the media at Atlanta Falcons training camp this week, the veteran defensive lineman spoke about the art of trash talking.

He praised former NFL quarterback Philip Rivers as a good example of a player who knows how to talk trash. On the other end of the spectrum, he mentioned the New England Patriots’ third-year QB.

“Philip Rivers was a good trash talker, but he was never disrespectful,” Campbell said, as transcribed by Josh Kendall of The Athletic. “Mac Jones actually, he was kind of disrespectful. I’m like, ‘Hold on, man.’ [It was] just trash talk to the highest level. It was like, ‘You don’t trash talk me.’”

Jones and Campbell crossed paths last regular season, when the Patriots hosted the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium. New England ended up losing 37-26 to Campbell’s then-team, with the quarterback suffering a high-ankle sprain along the way.