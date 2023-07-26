 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Video: Mac Jones receives warm welcome at Patriots training camp

By Brian Hines and Bernd Buchmasser
The New England Patriots kicked off their 2023 training camp on Wednesday morning, and among the first players to take the field was Mac Jones. The third-year quarterback received quite a warm welcome from the Foxborough Faithful.

