Mac Jones takes the field for Year 3 pic.twitter.com/UWl1QwYkMG— Brian Hines (@iambrianhines) July 26, 2023 The New England Patriots kicked off their 2023 training camp on Wednesday morning, and among the first players to take the field was Mac Jones. The third-year quarterback received quite a warm welcome from the Foxborough Faithful.
