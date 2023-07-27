The New England Patriots are showing some interest in free agent running back Dalvin Cook. In fact, the team is working on possibly setting up a visit with the 27-year-old, according to a report by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Despite having six productive seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, the team opted to release Cook in early June. He has been on the open market ever since, and is only now starting to see the free agency wheels turn: he will reportedly visit the New York Jets this week, and possibly New England at a later point.

The Patriots did show some interest in the running back position recently, working out free agents Leonard Fournette and Darrell Henderson. Cook, however, would be a different caliber of player after posting four straight 1,000-yard seasons.

On Wednesday, director of player personnel Matt Groh briefly spoke about Cook’s status.

“We explore as many options as we can. Dalvin’s another player,” he said. “This is a really, really unique situation ... you don’t typically have players of this caliber available at this time. The contracts that are signed for players right now are nowhere near in the neighborhood of the contracts that these players are generally expected to sign. Usually these are all minimum guys, with splits. So this is a unique situation.

“In any unique situation, I think everybody evaluates and looks at it. With Dalvin, we saw firsthand last year going up to Minnesota on Thanksgiving.”