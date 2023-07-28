Former New England Patriots assistant coach Matt Patricia appears to have settled in well with his new team. Now working as a senior defensive assistant for the Philadelphia Eagles, he has been described as an “excellent resource” by head coach Nick Sirianni.

“He’s been an excellent resource for me,” Sirianni told reporters earlier this week. “You bring guys like that in to do just that, be resources for you, be resources for the defensive coordinator. He has a ton of experience. It’s nice to have a former head coach on the staff that I’m able to bounce some different things off of.

“Like I said, awesome, awesome resource, comes from a great coaching tree. Always been fascinated by that coaching tree, and how I can pick the brain of that so I can continue to get better as a coach and ultimately us get better as a team.”

Patricia spent a majority of his career in New England, climbing the coaching ladder all the way to becoming defensive coordinator in 2012. He left the Patriots after the 2017 season for an unsuccessful two-year stint as head coach with the Detroit Lions, but returned in early 2021 after his firing.

While initially serving in more of a behind-the-scenes role, he was moved to a prominent spot on the offensive coaching staff following the departure of long-time coordinator Josh McDaniels. Leading the unit alongside Joe Judge, while also serving as its offensive line coach, he found only moderate success and was not retained after his contract expired.

This paved the way for Patricia to join the Eagles — an addition Sirianni seems to be quite happy about.