The Miami Dolphins made a big investment to bring star cornerback Jalen Ramsey on board this offseason. Now, they will have to run their defense without him for much of the regular season.

The 28-year-old suffered a knee injury during Thursday’s training camp practice that forced him to undergo surgery the next day. According to a report by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the procedure — a full meniscus repair — will keep him out until at least December.

This also means that Ramsey will miss both games against the New England Patriots this season. The Patriots and their AFC East rivals are set to square off in Week 2 at Gillette Stadium, and then six weeks later down in Miami.

When Ramsey was acquired in a trade from the Los Angeles Rams in March, the expectation was that he would play a starting role in those and the team’s other games this season. Instead, the Dolphins will have to rely on their depth options to temporarily fill the now-vacant spot opposite fellow cornerback Xavien Howard.