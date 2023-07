#PatsCamp update ‼️ Tomorrow’s practice will now start at 9:45 AM. pic.twitter.com/IL1edQXWtF

The New England Patriots’ training camp practice on Tuesday will start sooner than originally scheduled. As the team announced on Monday afternoon, the session will now take place at 9:45 a.m. ET with doors set to open at 8:30.

The original start time was set for 12:30 a.m. ET.