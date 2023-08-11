Returning to New England ‘very nostalgic’ for former Patriots linebacker Chase Winovich

The New England Patriots welcomed plenty of old friends to Gillette Stadium on Thursday. There are, after all, several roster ties between the team and its Week 1 preseason opponent, the Houston Texans.

Among them is linebacker Chase Winovich. A third-round draft pick by the Patriots in 2019, Winovich spent the first three seasons of his career in New England.

On Thursday, he was back for the first time since leaving the club last offseason.

“It was very cool being back here,” he told reporters after the Texans’ 20-9 win. “It was very nostalgic, just the bus ride coming up from Providence getting closer and seeing a lot of these sites that were super familiar to me.

“But it’s all love, I’ve learned a lot about my life and myself and football through my time here with all the coaching staff here. There’s some of my teammates that are still obviously playing for the Patriots, some of which are on the Texans with me now. It felt great being back here, it felt better getting a sack. Just keep on pushing now it’s like what’s next.”

After three seasons, 46 games and 11 total sacks, the Patriots traded Winovich to the Cleveland Browns last offseason in exchange for fellow linebacker Mack Wilson. Following his one year in Cleveland, he took his talents to Houston as a free agent — reuniting with general manager Nick Caserio, who had originally drafted him to New England.

Winovich ended up playing 25 defensive snaps versus his former club, registering a pair of tackles as well as an eight-yards sack in the third quarter.