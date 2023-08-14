Pair of Patriots rookies named secret superstars of NFL preseason Week 1

The New England Patriots received some solid contributions from quarterback/wide receiver Malik Cunningham and defensive lineman Keion White in their preseason opener against the Houston Texans. In fact, both of them have since been named “secret superstars” of the NFL’s first week of preseason by our friend Doug Farrar at Touchdown Wire.

Malik Cunningham QB/WR, New England Patriots Bill Belichick likes versatile players, so it should not have come as a surprise that Cunningham, the undrafted rookie from Louisville, saw snaps in his preseason debut against the Texans at slot and outside receiver, as well as quarterback. And apparently, all it took was a brutal face mask to get him to take that out on Houston’s defense. Cunningham completed three of four passes for 19 yards, but he was a bigger threat when he took off to run, as he did on this nine-yard touchdown run with 1:54 left in the game. Texans linebacker Jake Hansen had absolutely no idea what to do with Cunningham, who put Hansen in the dryer on the way to the end zone. And while Cunningham’s completions were of the short variety, his one incompletion should actually be cause for excitement about his future — he rolled out of pressure and threw a dime on the run to receiver Tre Nixon, who should have come down with a touchdown. Keep your eye on Cunningham throughout the preseason — if he keeps making plays, Belichick and his staff will find a way to get him on the field once the regular season comes around.

Cunningham arrived in New England as an undrafted free agent. After playing primarily wide receiver early in the summer, he saw increased action at his college position of quarterback leading into the game against Houston.

White, meanwhile, was a second-round draft pick and quickly made sure to show why. He was, at times, unblockable.

Keion White, DL, New England Patriots White, the Georgia Tech defensive line demon who got his college start as a tight end at Old Dominion, was another top-tier disruptor who had to wait too long for his name to be heard in the 2023 draft. The Patriots snapped him up with the 47th overall pick, and the 6-foot-5, 290-pound White wasted no time in showing the rest of the NFL what it was missing. White had three pressures and three stops in his NFL debut against the Texans Thursday night, and from the edge, he was very tough to block. The Texans were well aware of this, as they started doubling him by his third NFL rep. The Patriots played White at edge, 3-technique, and even nose tackle. That’s a mirror of the positional versatility he displayed in college, and you should expect to see it just the same in the NFL.

Cunningham and White were not the only people with Patriots connections named to the “secret superstars” team this week. Hjalte Froholdt, a 2019 fourth-round draft pick now with the Arizona Cardinals, also made the cut.