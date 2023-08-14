Christian Gonzalez among betting favorites to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award

New England Patriots first-round draft pick Christian Gonzalez had a relatively uneventful preseason debut against the Houston Texans, but he was still able to flash his sky-high potential on his handful of plays. Apparently, his performance was convincing enough for the oddsmakers.

Heading into Week 2 of the preseason, DraftKings Sportsbook has Gonzalez among the favorites to win the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year award. He currently has the third-best odds behind only the Houston Texans’ Will Anderson and the Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Carter:

As opposed to the two men ahead of him on the list, Gonzalez was not drafted in the top 10 this year.

Whereas Anderson went off the board second overall and Carter joined him at pick No. 9, Gonzalez — despite pre-draft projections having him as a lock to go earlier than that — fell to the Patriots at No. 17. Overall, he was the eighth defender, and third cornerback, taken.