The New England Patriots have made the signing of veteran running back Ezekiel Elliott official. As the team announced on Wednesday morning, the 28-year-old is now a part of its roster.

Whether or not that means he will be an active participant in the team’s upcoming joint practices with the Green Bay Packers remains to be seen, but Elliott did make the trip with his new teammates after signing his reported one-year pact.

A former first-round draft pick by the Dallas Cowboys, Elliott is one of the most productive running backs of his generation. However, the team released him earlier this year in a cost-saving move. He has remained on the open market ever since, but the Patriots have now picked him up to improve the depth behind starting running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

Elliott joins a position group that also features Ty Montgomery, Pierre Strong Jr., Kevin Harris, J.J. Taylor and C.J. Marable.