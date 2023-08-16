Filed under: Two-Minute Drill New England Patriots Training Camp NFL training camp Video: Take a first look at Ezekiel Elliott in a Patriots uniform By Bernd Buchmasser@BerndBuchmasser Aug 16, 2023, 12:04pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Video: Take a first look at Ezekiel Elliott in a Patriots uniform Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email One five is live.@EzekielElliott | #ForeverNE pic.twitter.com/8f8h0Dj2h7— New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 16, 2023 Ezekiel Elliott is a member of the New England Patriots, and on Wednesday the veteran running back took the field alongside his new teammates. This also gave us an opportunity to see him wear the team’s colors for the first time ever. In This Stream Patriots vs. Packers: News, analysis, injuries, previews, final score, and more Bill Belichick reflects on the longevity of 2011 Packers seventh-round pick Lawrence Guy Video: Take a first look at Ezekiel Elliott in a Patriots uniform Bill Belichick talks Ezekiel Elliott signing, says Patriots ‘will work him in there whenever he’s ready’ View all 8 stories More From Pats Pulpit Loading comments...
