Video: Take a first look at Ezekiel Elliott in a Patriots uniform

By Bernd Buchmasser
Ezekiel Elliott is a member of the New England Patriots, and on Wednesday the veteran running back took the field alongside his new teammates. This also gave us an opportunity to see him wear the team’s colors for the first time ever.

