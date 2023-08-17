The New England Patriots are trying to bounce back from a disappointing 2022 season, but there are questions about their ability to do that. Not only does the team face some personnel questions — starting at the very top at quarterback — it also will be playing one of the toughest schedules in the NFL.

It is therefore no surprise that a new ESPN analysis gives the team the fifth-worst ceiling and floor in the league heading into 2023:

New England Patriots Ceiling: 10-7 | Floor: 5-12 Biggest X factor: The defense’s performance This could be one of the best defenses in Bill Belichick’s 24-year tenure as Patriots head coach. The unit finished 2022 as one of the league’s best and lost just one player, as longtime safety and team captain Devin McCourty retired. The Patriots led the NFL in defensive retention and also used their first three draft picks on defenders who could carve out immediate roles in cornerback Christian Gonzalez, defensive end Keion White and linebacker/safety Marte Mapu. — Mike Reiss

The Patriots are one of eight teams falling in that 10-7/5-12 window. Only four clubs — Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals — have projections that are more pessimistic than that.