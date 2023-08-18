 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Video: Sights and sounds from Patriots-Packers joint practices

By Bernd Buchmasser
/ new

The New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers met twice on the practice fields this week. Here are some sights and some sounds from the two teams’ joint sessions.

In This Stream

Patriots vs. Packers: News, analysis, injuries, previews, final score, and more

View all 16 stories

More From Pats Pulpit

Loading comments...