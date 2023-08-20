New England Patriots team captain Matthew Slater praised the Green Bay Packers in the aftermath of teammate Isaiah Bolden getting carted off the field on Saturday night. The rookie cornerback remained on the ground following a collision in the fourth quarter, and had to be moved off the field on a stretcher.

The game was eventually suspended. Afterwards, Slater shared his opinion to the event and also made sure to praise his team’s opponent.

“I appreciate the leadership on their team,” he said. “I think a lot of those guys, Aaron [Jones] stepped up, and I think Rasul [Douglas] and a couple of other guys really handled that situation the right way. They have some real pros over there that respect the game and go about it the right way. I think those guys led very well tonight, and I appreciate them, thank them. Thanks to coach [Matt] LaFleur and their whole staff, coach [Rich] Bisaccia.”

The Patriots and Packers entered their preseason meeting at Lambeau Field off two days of joint practices. The second of those sessions in particular was a chippy affair — something that extended into the game. In light of Bolden’s injury, however, Slater had only good things to say about Green Bay.

The rookie cornerback was transferred to a local hospital for further testing. The Patriots released a statement late on Saturday night that he had “feeling in all his extremities.”