Bill Belichick spends his offseason focusing on getting his team ready for the upcoming 2023 NFL season, but even the New England Patriots’ head coach did not miss one of the biggest concert events of the year. As he revealed on Monday, he caught a bit of the Taylor Swift Eras Tour at Gillette Stadium in May.

It appears he liked what he saw, and gave her a positive scouting report.

“Saw a little bit of Taylor,” he told WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show about the show that took place in a heavy downpour. “It was pretty impressive. She’s tough, man. She just stood out there and played right through it.”

Despite the conditions, the concert in the Patriots’ home arena drew a sellout crowd. Belichick presumably did not have to buy a ticket, and there are still questions whether he would have: he wouldn’t go as far as to “officially” call himself a Swiftie on the air.

That said, he does at least know one of her biggest hits.

“I’m definitely on the, ‘You gotta calm down,’” he said referring to the song “You Need to Calm Down” from the 2019’s Lover. “That’s pretty good. ‘You gotta calm down.’ There’s a lot of times when that’s very appropriate. You just gotta calm down.”