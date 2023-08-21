Colts reportedly give star running back Jonathan Taylor permission to seek trade

The Indianapolis Colts and arguably their best player are one step closer toward parting ways. The team has given running back Jonathan Taylor permission to seek a trade, according to a report by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Taylor, 24, and the Colts have been at odds all offseason. Entering the final year of his rookie contract, the 2020 second-round draft pick is in search of an extension — one the Colts have so far refused to give him. This led to Taylor asking for a trade, but not receiving permission to do so.

Now, it appears the organization has changed its course. While it remains to be seen what kind of offers Indianapolis will receive — they are reportedly looking for a first-round draft pick or equivalent value — this latest development is a notable one: Taylor leaving the Colts appears to be more likely than ever, either through trade or in next year’s free agency.

The New England Patriots will keep a close eye on the situation. They are unlikely to pursue Taylor with Rhamondre Stevenson under contract and after just signing Ezekiel Elliott to a one-year pact, but they will play the Colts later this year.

The two teams are scheduled to meet in Frankfurt, Germany, for a Week 10 showdown on Nov. 12.