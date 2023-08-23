The New England Patriots made some major investments in their arena the last two years, but so far those have not appeared to boost Gillette Stadium’s ranking among NFL venues. A recent survey published by The Athletic, after all, shows that it still only ranks 21st in the league:

21. Gillette Stadium Team: New England Patriots Seating capacity: 65,878 Google review: 4.6 stars The Patriots have won five Super Bowls since this became their home in 2002. Somewhat surprisingly, four ballots had it ranked as one of the NFL’s worst stadiums.

The Patriots moved into Gillette Stadium in 2002, and through the years have made numerous renovations to both the arena itself and the surrounding area. The latest upgrades included the biggest outdoor video board in the country, a new concourse and bigger lighthouse, and a ground-level beer hall.

Whether those will eventually boost rankings heading into 2024 remains to be seen. So far, however, Gillette Stadium is still seen as a bottom-third stadium. Nonetheless, it does take the crown in the AFC East: the Buffalo Bills’ Highmark Stadium, which will be replaced by 2026, is 24th; the New York Jets’ MetLife Stadium is 25th; the Miami Dolphins Hard Rock Stadium is 28th.