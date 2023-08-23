Jets wide receiver Corey Davis announces decision to step away from football

Veteran wide receiver Corey Davis took to social media on Wednesday to announce his decision to step away form the game of football. The 28-year-old, who projected as a top-four wideout for the New York Jets this season, explained his decision as follows:

For some time now I’ve been contemplating stepping away from the sport of football. This decision has not been easy. Although I am a deep person, I am a man of few words. I’ve been searching my heart for what to do and I feel that stepping away from the game is the best path for me at this time. I have more blessings than I could have ever imagined — I have an amazing family, a beautiful wife and two healthy children that I look forward to spending more time with. I am truly grateful for all the opportunities I have had and will continue to have on my journey. Thank you to my family and friends and the Jets organization for supporting me through this process.

The fifth overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft, Davis started his career with the Tennessee Titans before joining the Jets in 2021 on a three-year, $37.5 million contract. He appeared in 19 games for the team, catching 66 passes for 1,028 yards and six touchdowns.