Just 18 days after adding him to their roster, the Minnesota Vikings have now parted ways again with wide receiver N’Keal Harry. As the club announced on Thursday, the former first-round draft pick has been released to make room to sign safety Jake Gervase.

Harry, 25, entered the NFL as the 32nd overall selection by the New England Patriots in the 2019 draft. Despite his first-round status, his career was never able to take off. Injuries and inconsistent play plagued him throughout his time in New England, and he was let go after 35 regular season and playoff games and just 59 catches.

The Patriots traded him to the Chicago Bears last July, and he ended up playing seven games for the organization. Catching seven passes for 116 yards and a touchdown, however, he entered unrestricted free agency with little momentum on his side.

Accordingly, it took him almost five months to find a new team. Now, after 29 preseason snaps and two receptions for 24 total yards, he is on the open market again.