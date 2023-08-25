Report: 49ers trade quarterback Trey Lance to Cowboys

Trey Lance, the third overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, has changed teams. The San Francisco 49ers have decided to trade the quarterback to the Dallas Cowboys for a 2024 fourth-round draft pick, according to a report by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The trade ends one of the most disappointing quarterback tenures in recent memory.

Not only did the 49ers invest a high first-round pick to get Lance aboard, they also used other assets to trade up to board to move in a position to get him. In total, the organization used three first-round picks (2021, 2022, 2023) and a third-rounder (2022). In return, San Francisco received eight games and four starts.

Lance ends his 49ers tenure with 102 pass attempts and 56 completions (54.9%) for 797 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions. Along the way, he lost the starting quarterback job to Brock Purdy, and the No. 2 role to Sam Darnold.

Now, he is off to Dallas to back up Dak Prescott.

Lance was one of five quarterbacks drafted in the first round in 2021. Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson went first and second to the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets, respectively, with Lance going third; Justin Fields was drafted 11th by the Chicago Bears, with Mac Jones joining the New England Patriots at No. 15.