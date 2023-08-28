The New England Patriots have never been afraid of swinging a trade ahead of the NFL roster cutdown deadline, and this year is no exception. They already made two moves, acquiring offensive tackles Tyquan Wheatley Jr. and Vederian Lowe.

Could more trades be in the pipeline? Possibly. If so, defensive tackle Lawrence Guy would be one surprise candidate to be moved — at least if a recent analysis by Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger is to be believed:

DI LAWRENCE GUY, NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS Guy has sat out of offseason activities, as he’s reportedly unhappy with his contract situation after signing a four-year deal in 2021, which is not at all common for a then-31-year-old defensive lineman. With two years remaining on his contract and his now being 33 years old, it’s quite a difficult stand to take, especially as New England continues to add talent with inside ability, such as second-round pick Keion White. Daniel Ekuale, who logged a career-high 362 snaps in 2022, also flashed in the preseason with a sack of quarterback C.J. Stroud in addition to a few other quarterback pressures. Last but certainly not least, 2021 second-round pick Christian Barmore figures to play much more than he did last year when dealing with injuries. Guy’s role is as an early-down run stuffer, which could keep him around, as the Patriots have sought to add more pass-rush juice the past few offseasons with Davon Godchaux and Guy entrenched. However, perhaps New England is willing to get younger up front and give more snaps to other players while recouping the late-round draft capital they gave up for reserve tackle Vederian Lowe. Potential landing spots: Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks

New England’s run defense has had its issues in preseason, and Guy projects as a prominent part of it yet again. Trading him would therefore be a gamble, even in light of his holdout during the spring.

Of course, the Patriots have never been afraid of taking gambles such as these if they feel it betters their team.