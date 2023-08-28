Only one Patriots player makes ESPN’s Top 100 list

The New England Patriots are entering the 2023 season flying under the radar in a stacked AFC. The fact that only one of their players barely made ESPN’s recent list of the top 100 players in the NFL right now is further proof of that.

That player is, unsurprisingly, linebacker Matthew Judon at No. 96.

96. Matthew Judon EDGE | Patriots Age: 31 2022 rank: NR Judon is the team’s best pass-rusher (28 sacks over the past two seasons) and has also improved as an edge-setter against the run — a key for any outside linebacker in the Patriots’ system. The engine that makes the Patriots’ defense go, teammates also feed off his energy. — Mike Reiss

Judon has arguably been New England’s best player since his arrival as a free agent in 2021. However, one star edge defender alone does not a playoff-caliber roster make — the team will have to hope that next year’s version of the list will feature more Patriots than just one.