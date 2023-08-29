The New England Patriots brought in veteran offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien in hopes of turning an uninspiring unit around. Will they do it? The early signs have been encouraging, but not everybody is convinced.

Count The Ringer’s Sheil Kapadia among the sceptics of a significant turnaround.

22. New England Patriots Bill Belichick could have scoured the earth far and wide to find a bright offensive mind who could replace Matt Patricia and be a real difference maker. Instead, he settled on his old buddy Bill O’Brien. Can O’Brien take the Patriots from embarrassing to competent? Sure. But is he likely to do more than that? Nope. O’Brien spent six full seasons directing the Houston Texans offense from 2014 to 2019. Deshaun Watson started 37 games during that stretch, yet O’Brien’s offenses never finished higher than 17th in DVOA. The Patriots have a mediocre offensive line with questions at both tackle spots. The pass-catching group — led by wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and DeVante Parker, along with tight end Hunter Henry — is average at best. Rhamondre Stevenson is a very good running back, but the Patriots were 21st in rushing DVOA last season. Ezekiel Elliott is a fine complementary back, but he’s far from a difference maker at this stage of his career. We saw in 2021 that quarterback Mac Jones can direct an efficient offense, as the Patriots were ninth in offensive DVOA that season. But now O’Brien has to show he can elevate an average quarterback and midtier offensive roster through his scheme, and I’m not sure he’s capable of that.

The Patriots fielded one of the best defenses in the NFL last season, but their offense struggled under dual leadership from Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. This outlook sees some improvement, but overall is still a fairly pessimistic one.