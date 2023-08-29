Former New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler is getting another opportunity in the NFL, at least in the form of a workout. The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly bringing the 33-year-old in, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston.

Butler has been without a club since the Patriots released him last offseason. He did work out with the Miami Dolphins in October, but ended up not signing a deal.

An undrafted free agent out of West Alabama, Butler first joined the Patriots in 2014. He was used as a rotational cornerback as a rookie, but ended up making one of the biggest plays in league history in the Super Bowl: with the Seattle Seahawks on the 1-yard line late in the game, he intercepted a Russell Wilson throw to effectively clinch the game.

Butler went on to spend four seasons with the Patriots, appearing in 70 games and later winning another Super Bowl ring — coincidentally against these very same Falcons. He left the team under curious circumstances after getting benched for New England’s loss in Super Bowl LII, but after stints in Tennessee and Arizona returned last spring.

Despite having announced his retirement just a few months earlier, Butler re-joined the team. However, he ended up getting hurt in preseason and was eventually let go.