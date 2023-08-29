Patriots have to activate Calvin Anderson off NFI today or he’ll miss the first four weeks. He posted this on Instagram recently pic.twitter.com/bMbWE1XMvg

New England Patriots offensive tackle Calvin Anderson has spent all of training camp as well as all three of his team’s preseason games on the non-football illness list, but the team will soon have to make a decision on his status. With the roster cutdown deadline coming up at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, he either has to be activated or sent to reserve/NFI to start the year.

An activation would mean he would join the 53-man roster as a member of the Patriots’ offensive tackle group — one that is projected to also include, at least, Trent Brown, Sidy Sow as well as recent trade acquisitions Tyrone Wheatley Jr. and Vederian Lowe.

Anderson joined the Patriots as an unrestricted free agent earlier this offseason, signing a two-year contract to return to the club that briefly gave him his start in the league. He did participate in spring practices but was sent to NFI ahead of training camp.