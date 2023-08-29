Former Patriots second-round draft pick Joejuan Williams released by Vikings

Former New England Patriots second-round draft pick Joejuan Williams has been released by the Minnesota Vikings ahead of the roster cutdown deadline on Tuesday afternoon. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero was first to report the move.

Williams, 25, originally joined the Vikings in April after his rookie contract with the Patriots had expired. He saw regular action as an outside cornerback and special teamer, playing a combine 103 snaps over the team’s first two exhibition games. He did not see the field for the preseason finale against Arizona, however.

It was a sign of things to come: Williams has now been released by the club, and as a vested veteran entering unrestricted free agency right away. He is the second former Patriot selected early in the 2019 NFL Draft to be let go by the Vikings; the other being first-round wide receiver N’Keal Harry.

In four seasons in New England, Williams appeared in 38 games and registered 50 tackles. Despite an intriguing profile, he was mostly a rotational option and found most of his success in the kicking game.

NFL teams have until Tuesday 4 p.m. ET to reduce their active rosters to 53 players or less.