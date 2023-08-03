 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mac Jones is one of the NFL’s unluckiest quarterbacks, new analysis shows

By Bernd Buchmasser
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is one of the unluckiest quarterbacks in the NFL, at least according to one analysis.

According to Pro Football Focus, the former first-round draft pick has one of the lowest fault rates in the league when it comes to throwing interceptions. Only 38.5 percent of his career interceptions — 10 of 26 — were directly due to a mistake he made, rather than being the result of bad luck.

3. MAC JONES, NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Percentage of QB-fault interceptions: 38.5%

Jones is locked in a battle to keep hold of his starting job with the New England Patriots after a poor second season in the league. He has tied for the 13th-lowest turnover-worthy play rate on pass attempts, with 2.5% of his pass attempts being turnover worthy, while less than 40% of his interceptions have been his fault.

Only the Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow (34.3%) and the Los Angeles Chargers’ Justin Herbert (37.1%) have lower fault rates than Jones. The analysis goes all the way back to the 2016 season.

