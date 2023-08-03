New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is one of the unluckiest quarterbacks in the NFL, at least according to one analysis.

According to Pro Football Focus, the former first-round draft pick has one of the lowest fault rates in the league when it comes to throwing interceptions. Only 38.5 percent of his career interceptions — 10 of 26 — were directly due to a mistake he made, rather than being the result of bad luck.

3. MAC JONES, NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS Percentage of QB-fault interceptions: 38.5% Jones is locked in a battle to keep hold of his starting job with the New England Patriots after a poor second season in the league. He has tied for the 13th-lowest turnover-worthy play rate on pass attempts, with 2.5% of his pass attempts being turnover worthy, while less than 40% of his interceptions have been his fault.

Only the Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow (34.3%) and the Los Angeles Chargers’ Justin Herbert (37.1%) have lower fault rates than Jones. The analysis goes all the way back to the 2016 season.