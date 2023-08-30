Filed under: Two-Minute Drill Video: Patriots rookie Demario Douglas named a Top 10 Breakout Player of the Year By Bernd Buchmasser@BerndBuchmasser Aug 30, 2023, 10:41am EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Video: Patriots rookie Demario Douglas named a Top 10 Breakout Player of the Year Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Since 2018, @PSchrags has revealed his Top 10 Breakout Players of the Year in the last week of August.A @Patriots rookie is on the list. "He's had an awesome camp and a legit role in this offense. 'Pop' Douglas is going to be a name we're talking about this season." pic.twitter.com/GU2Qox4xHu— Good Morning Football (@gmfb) August 30, 2023 Count NFL Network’s Peter Schrager among the fans of New England Patriots rookie wide receivers Demario Douglas. He recently included him on a list of Top 10 Breakout Players for the upcoming 2023 season. More From Pats Pulpit Loading comments...
