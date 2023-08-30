 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Video: Patriots rookie Demario Douglas named a Top 10 Breakout Player of the Year

By Bernd Buchmasser
/ new

Count NFL Network’s Peter Schrager among the fans of New England Patriots rookie wide receivers Demario Douglas. He recently included him on a list of Top 10 Breakout Players for the upcoming 2023 season.

More From Pats Pulpit

Loading comments...