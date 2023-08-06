Vikings sign former Patriots first-rounder N’Keal Harry

After five months as an unrestricted free agent, N’Keal Harry has found his next NFL roster.

The Minnesota Vikings announced the signing of the 25-year-old wide receiver on Sunday following a workout at the Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center.

It marks the third stop for Harry since entering the league with the New England Patriots in the first round of the 2019 draft. The Arizona State product caught 57 passes for 598 yards and four touchdowns while a member of the organization that selected him No. 32 overall.

With his fifth-year option declined, the Chicago Bears acquired Harry leading up to training camp last July in exchange for a seventh-round pick in 2024.

Harry went on to appear in eight games after ankle surgery led to a stint on injured reserve. He finished his contract campaign with seven receptions for 116 yards and one touchdown from quarterback Justin Fields. A career long of 49 yards arrived in the process.

Staying in the NFC North, Harry will look to catch on with a team of 90 that previously added cornerback Joejuan Williams, New England’s second-rounder from the 2019 draft class.