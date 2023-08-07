First-round rookie C.J. Stroud to start Texans’ preseason game against Patriots

The New England Patriots will open their 2023 preseason on Thursday night, and their defense will get tested right away. The visiting Houston Texans, after all, will start the second overall selection in this year’s draft at quarterback: C.J. Stroud will be the club’s QB1, according to reports out of Houston.

Stroud was selected second overall in this year’s. The 21-year-old had a standout career at Ohio State, completing 69.3 percent of his pass attempts for 8,123 yards, 85 touchdowns and just 12 interceptions in 25 starts. While he was unable to lead the Buckeyes to a National Championship, he established himself as an intriguing quarterback prospect.

The Texans were sold on Stroud. Coming off a 3-13-1 season that saw three different QBs — Davis Mills, Jeff Driskel, Kyle Allen — play meaningful snaps for them they were ready to hand the keys to their offense, and franchise, over to the young passer.

Patriots-Texans will be kicked off at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, Aug. 10.