Hunter Henry, Mike Gesicki named 4th-best tight end duo in the NFL

The New England Patriots are likely to install more two-tight end sets into their offense under new coordinator Bill O’Brien, meaning that Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki should see plenty of action alongside each other in 2023. While not proven as teammates yet — Gesicki was just signed this offseason — expectations are fairly high.

Optimism is as well, as evidenced by the fact that the pair has recently been ranked as the fourth-best tight end duo in football by Touchdown Wire:

4. Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki, New England Patriots While remaining healthy has been a nagging issue for Patriots tight end Hunter Henry, when he has been on the field he has shown why is one of the better payed tight ends in the league. Not quite at the levels of Travis Kelce and George Kittle, Henry still has shown enough of an athletic skillset to be a upper echelon weapon in this league, and if he can stay healthy he could potentially top his career best 650 yard season with a full seventeen games. More so 1A and 1B then a backup, Mike Gesicki was brought in to help New England establish a dual tight end offense. With Gesicki playing more as a big slot receiver in Miami, it will be interesting to see how he is used in the Bill O’Brien offense. We know Gesicki can take the top off the defense, as shown by his borderline elite production in Miami, and he will likely once again be a crucial part of an offense when he lines up in New England this fall.

Based on the Patriots’ first 12 training camp practices of the summer, the expectation is that Henry and Gesicki will play starter-level roles for their offense this upcoming season.