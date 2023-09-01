New-look Gillette Stadium unveils new-look logo

The New England Patriots’ home arena, Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, is undergoing some renovations. As part of those, the stadium has now also unveiled a new logo to replace the previous one.

The project, which will completely redesign the north end zone area and entry plaza, began in January 2022 and is close to completion. The Kraft family is investing $250 million in the upgrades.

The new-look stadium was opened to fans twice over the last month; once for an in-stadium training camp practice and once for the preseason opener versus the Houston Texans. This allowed the Patriots to show off their new video board and rebuilt lighthouse for the first time.

The official grand unveiling is set to take place at the Patriots’ regular season opener versus the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 10.

“We are on track and on schedule to be ready to open at the start of the regular season on September 10,” Jen Ferron of Kraft Sports + Entertainment said in July. “We couldn’t be more excited to show off all the work that’s been done and the work that is yet to be finished. It’s been about a year and a half in the making and we’re as close as we can be.”